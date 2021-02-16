Breaking Dad: will the show return for season four? Did you enjoy the season finale of the ITV travel show?

Viewers were devastated to see season three of the hugely popular show Breaking Dad come to a close on Monday night. The series, which sees Bradley and Barney Walsh travel the world while taking on a series of exciting, funny and occasionally terrifying challenges, has been a huge hit with fans - but will it return for season four?

Although the show has clearly been a blast for the father and son duo, ITV hasn't confirmed it will be back for a season four - but watch this space! HELLO! has reached out for comment - and hopefully we'll get news that the pair will be going on more adventures soon!

Barney opened up about the final episode on Instagram, while dressed as a roman! He said: "Hi everyone! Last episode of #breakingdad tonight!! It’s been so great to share all of these crazy adventures with you guys. This one was a mad one!

We're going to miss the father and son duo

"In the first season we did cowboy college, in the second we had a go at lumberjack school and now in season three we had a go at Gladiator Uni!!! This show is nuts."

Viewers have been sad to say goodbye to the series, with one writing: "Gutted that that was the last episode of #BreakingDad tonight! Me & my Dad have been watching it together & it’s such good lockdown escapism, I hope there’s a season four."

The pair got up to plenty of adventures in Europe!

Another added: "#Breakingdad is one of the best things on TV! Love yours and Barneys relationship, looking forward to series four." A third person wrote: "Awww sad it’s the last episode! My family and I love it, always laughing along with ya aha."

