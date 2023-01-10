All you need to know about Barney Walsh's love life Find out if the Breaking Dad star is in a relationship

We love watching the hilarious banter and on-screen chemistry between Barney Walsh and his father Bradley on their hit ITV travel show Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

While we're learning more about the relationship between the father and son duo, viewers may be curious to know if Bradley shares a romantic connection with anybody off-screen. Read on to find out about Barney's famous girlfriend.

Is Barney Walsh in a relationship?

The 25-year-old presenter and actor likes to keep his love life out of the spotlight and has never publicly revealed whether he's dating anyone. However, in early 2022, it was revealed that he was in a relationship with a former Miss World champion.

Having been a keen actor from a young age, Barney has made appearances in various television dramas including The Larkins, Doctors and Law and Order and appeared in the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Barney and girlfriend Stephanie

Who is Barney Walsh dating?

In early 2022, Barney Walsh appeared to be dating Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, a Puerto Rican musician and model who was crowned Miss World in 2016. The pair are believed to have confirmed their relationship on Instagram after Stephanie posted a snap of the pair posing in front of a beautiful Portugal sunset.

It is thought that Barney and Stephanie crossed paths while taking part in charity events as part of the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

Stephanie posted a snap of the pair to Instagram

Barney has shared several snaps of the model to his Instagram page, including one of the two lounging by a pool with cocktails in hand. Another shows the pair enjoying a day out ziplining.

In 2019 the stunning couple stepped out onto the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards together looking very happy and were pictured alongside Barney's parents Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby.

Barney on the red carpet with Stephanie alongside parents Bradley and Donna

Are Barney and Stephanie still together?

The couple have not been seen in pictures together in recent times in social media, so it's clear that they prefer to keep their personal lives private. Therefore, it's not known if the couple is still together and keeping things low key, or whether they've decided to part ways.

What is Barney Walsh's occupation?

Barney, who celebrated his 25th birthday in December, has followed in his dad's footsteps and carved out a career for himself working as a television presenter and actor.

He hosted the Miss World competition for the last few years and since 2017, Barney has joined Bradley on the road for their hilarious ITV television series Breaking Dad.

