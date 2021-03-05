The Chase star breaks silence over Bradley Walsh replacement rumours Is the popular host leaving the show?

The Chase's Anne Hegerty spoken out against the claims that Bradley Walsh is set to be replaced as host of the popular ITV quiz series.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's family

Taking to social media, Anne, also known as The Governess, shut down the claims that Bradley - or any of the show's stars - have plans to depart anytime soon.

"None of us is going anywhere. The Chase Extra is just a little show on the ITV website, not replacing anything," she tweeted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The funniest contestant answers from The Chase

She later followed it up with another tweet addressing the fact that betting giants had slashed their odds of Bradley leaving the show. "I daresay betting websites do have odds on practically anything happening," she wrote. "But it doesn't mean they're GOING to happen."

MORE: Bradley Walsh films rare video inside stunning £2.5million home

MORE: Who are The Chasers? All to know about Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace

MORE: The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood

Bradley has hosted the game show, which sees contestants play against a professional quizzer, known as the 'Chaser' since it launched over ten years ago in 2009.

The speculation about Bradley's future on the show comes after ITV announced a brand new spin-off show of the popular series, titled The Chase Extra.

Is Bradley leaving the popular ITV show?

The show, which viewers can watch exclusively on ITV Hub from Monday 8 March, sees each of the formidable Chasers turn quizmaster. Anne, Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace and new Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis will take it in turns to host the show, meaning that Bradley is not involved at all.

The Chase Extra isn't the only show to be launched off of the back of the hugely successful game show - last year ITV introduced a new edition of the show called Beat the Chasers and more recently, viewers watched as the chasers left the confines of the studio for The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.