Game of Thrones author promises alternate ending from from TV show 

George RR Martin has promised that the long-awaited conclusion to the series A Song of Ice and Fire will have a different conclusion from the TV show Game of Thrones, which was largely considered to be a disappointment from fans.

Chatting to wttwchicago, he explained: “Looking back, I wish I’d stayed ahead of the books. My biggest issue there was when they began the [TV] series, I had four books already in print and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head-start and these are gigantic books as you know; I never thought they would catch up with me but they did.

“They caught up with me and passed me and you know, that made it a little strange because now the show was ahead of me and the show was going in somewhat different directions so I’m still working on the book but you’ll see my ending when that comes out.”

Warning, spoiler alert for Game of Thrones season eight ahead! The show’s finale left fans shocked as Daenerys Targaryen descended into madness by murdering innocent people in order to claim the Iron Throne, with Jon Snow killing Dany to put an end to her plans to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Forced into exile, Jon rejoins the Night’s Watch, while Bran Stark becomes King of the Seven Kingdoms.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys for eight seasons, recently opened up about the show’s finale, telling The Skimm that if she could change anything about the series, it would be “the bit where I died!”

What did you think of the finale?

She also told The Hollywood Reporter: “Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I’ll never forget. So I think that there’s the show, the impact of the show, the impact of the show on me, personally and professionally, and the zeitgeist-iness of it. And then there’s Daenerys.”

