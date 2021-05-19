House of the Dragon: everything we know about Game of Thrones spin-off so far Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are set to star

House of the Dragon is currently filming, and a trio of first looks snaps has made us very excited about the upcoming show! The Game of Thrones prequel has an amazing all-star cast, and is based on the novels of George RR Martin. Here's everything you need to know about the series so far...

What is House of the Dragon about?

Get ready for a lot of blonde wigs in this one! HBO's official synopsis reads: "Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones."

Since it is so far in the past before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, unfortunately we don't expect to be seeing many cameos from the existing series. Perhaps the One-Eyed Raven?

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon?

There is a seriously impressive all-star cast signed up for this one, including Sound of Metal star Olivia Cooke, Truth Seekers actress Emma D'Arcy and the Doctor himself, Matt Smith. Fans might also recognise Notting Hill's Rhys Ifans, The Outsider star Paddy Considine and It's a Sin's Steve Toussaint.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake

Paddy is set to play King Viserys Targaryen (not that Viserys), who is described as a "warm, kind and decent man". Olivia plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter to the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys), Emma plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon rider who is giving us early Cersei Lannister vibes, and Matt will play Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Olivia and Rhys as the Hightowers

When will House of the Dragon be released?

Production officially began in early 2021, and the official account confirmed that the series will be out at some point in 2022 in a tweet which read: "Fire will reign. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022."

