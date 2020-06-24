Game of Thrones sequel might be published next year It has been nine years since Dance of Dragons was published

Winter is coming, and so it seems is George RR Martin's much-anticipated Game of Thrones sequel, The Winds of Winter! The writer, who is known to take years to craft new instalments of the hugely popular series, updated fans on his progress in his latest blog post.

While reminding his readers that he still had a long way to go until he has finished writing the sixth novel in the series, George revealed that lockdown was helping him to get his head down and work on it, and that hopefully it will be published at some point in 2021.

Fans have been waiting nine years for Winds of Winter

He wrote: "I was heartbroken when... I had to cancel my plans (exciting plans) for a long trip down to Wellington with Parris and my minions… but there is definitely a silver lining in that cloud. The last thing I need right now is a long interruption that might cost me all the momentum I have built up. I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both Covid-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER will be done."

The much-loved author added: "I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go."

The novel series will have a different outcome to the TV show

While fans were excited by the news, some of them cast doubt on George's plans. One person wrote: "He says this every year," while another added: "I’m pretty sure he’s been saying this since season one of Game of Thrones." We're holding out hope all the same!