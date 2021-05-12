This Outlander star is fronting a brand new ITV drama series – details The actress will be playing a police detective

Outlander fans will be pleased to hear that there'll be seeing a lot more of Lauren Lyle on their screens very soon, as the actress is set to lead the cast in a brand new ITV drama series.

The star, who plays Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the historical fiction show, will be appearing in three-part series Karen Pirie – produced by World Productions, the team behind Bodyguard and Line of Duty.

Lauren's role as titular character Karen will see her play the ambitious and dedicated Scottish detective who joins the police's historical murder cases unit and opens a previously unsolved murder case after new leads come to light.

Outlander stars film behind the scenes of series six

The synopsis for the new show reads: "When teenager Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in the Scottish university town of St Andrews in 1996, suspicion fell on the three drunken students who were discovered at the scene of the crime, claiming to have found her body.

"Twenty-five years on, someone appears to be willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden. Do the three men know more than they previously revealed? How flawed was the original investigation? And can Karen uncover the truth of what happened to Rosie that fateful night?"

Lauren Lyle is best-known for her role in Outlander

The series is based on the hit novel from acclaimed Scottish crime writer Val McDermid titled The Distant Echo and filming is scheduled to commence soon in the Scottish east coast town of Kirkcaldy.

Lauren expressed her excitement at joining the new drama in statement: "I am completely overjoyed to be bringing the formidable force that is DS Karen Pirie to life through Emer Kenny's slick adaptation."

"The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately." Also joining the adaptation is Anna Russell-Martin (Casualty), Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials), and Alec Newman (Unforgotten).

