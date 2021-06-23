James Corden speaks candidly about Prince Harry leaving the royal family 

James Corden has opened up about the Prince Harry “that I know” in a candid interview. While chatting to radio host Howard Stern, he spoke about interviewing the Prince for The Late Late Show, while discussing his decision to leave the royal family.

He said: “I cannot imagine any of it is easy. But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in-depth. The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know.”

WATCH: Prince Harry goes inside the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion

The Prince has been very vocal about his decision to step back from royal duties, and opened up about them in the mental health series The Me You Can’t See, including how he was ashamed of himself when he discovered that Meghan was suicidal while pregnant with Archie on the night that the pair attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan now live in LA

Speaking on the show, he explained: "I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it… When my wife and I were in those chairs gripping each other's hand the moment the lights go down, Meghan starts crying, I'm feeling sorry for her but I'm also really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation.

"I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because to be honest with you like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need.”

He added that he has been in therapy to help him through the situation, saying: “I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

