James Corden left shocked by hilarious admission from mum on The Late Late Show James' mum might be our new favourite person…

James Corden might be in sunny LA, but the TV presenter reunited with his mum beloved mum, Margaret, who was on the other side of the pond in Buckinghamshire during his latest edition of The Late Late Show.

The Gavin and Stacey star welcomed his mum onto the popular chat show via Zoom in honour of Mother's Day in the US this weekend, but it seems the star was left pretty shocked with an admission she made during the show.

While playing a game of Side Effects May Include… the mother and son were discussing who Margaret's favourite child was when she admitted it wasn't James!

WATCH: James Corden's mum makes hilarious appearane on The Late Late Show

James, who has two sisters, asked his mum: "There's not one child you love just slightly more than the other two?", to which Margaret insisted: "If there was, I wouldn't say anything on TV," before adding: "It's your sister – both sisters I suppose."

Looking shocked, James asked further: "In all seriousness, because this won't be on TV, who is your favourite?" However, in true mum style, Margaret then insisted: "I don't have favourites James!"

James has a close bond with his parents

But it wasn't just the favourite-child chat that left James shocked. During an earlier game, the mum-of-three left James in stitches when she admitted that for Mother's Day, she likes "more than just flowers, James," before adding that a side effect of living on a different continent to your son on Mother's Day was "getting these [expletive] pair of slippers!"

The TV host then told his mum: "I think that's the first time I've ever heard you swear, Mum", to which Margaret replied: "Oh I can bloody swear when I want to."

James currently lives in LA with his wife Julia and their three children, Max, Carey and Charlotte. His mum, Margaret, resides in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where James spent most of his childhood and early teens before landing success as an actor and TV presenter.

