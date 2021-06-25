Fans express concern for Sam Heughan following latest post The actor is known and loved for his role in Outlander

Outlander star Sam Heughan sparked concern among his devoted fanbase recently with his recent post on social media.

The actor shared a photo to his Instagram page, which boasts over three million followers, showing himself in a whisky bar celebrating his brand of drink, Sassenach Spirits, being stocked on the shelf – but a number of followers commented that he didn't look "himself".

MORE: Sam Heughan shares sneak peek of upcoming show – but fans have one complaint

Sam, who is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the Starz and Amazon series, wrote in the caption: "So wonderful to visit the new whisky bar @thefifearms and to see our @sassenachspirits taking pride of place! It looks right at home in that wonderful hotel. Pop by for a dram while it lasts."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares sneak peek of Men in Kilts finale

One fan was concerned writing in the comments: "Sammm are you sad? Or tired? Your smile is different... I hope everything is ok... besos." A second follower agreed, adding: "I also have a bad feeling…. It's not the Sam we know."

Another fan couldn't help but poke fun and insist he looked "tired" due to enjoying some of his fine whisky! A fan wrote: "He's probably been drinking... he is in a whisky bar."

MORE: Take a look back at Outlander star Sam Heughan's early career – he looks so different!

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals next major role - and it sounds intense

Sam Heughan shared a photo from a whisky bar on his Instagram

However, others were simply thrilled for the actor's latest venture and congratulated him for the brand being stocked at the swanky Fife Arms bar, based in the Scottish Highlands. "That bottle is a stand out! Whisky is scrumptious as well! Congrats!"

Sam has racked up a large following his time on Outlander but fans can also enjoy watching him on his documentary series, Men in Kilts, alongside his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish.

The show, which recently aired its series finale, sees the pair journey across many different areas of their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.