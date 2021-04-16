Outlander star Sam Heughan makes exciting announcement Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared an exciting new announcement with British fans

Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared an exciting new announcement with British fans.

The Scottish actor has revealed that his travel show Men In Kilts will premiere on Starz on 9 May.

Taking to Instagram, Sam shared a fun video in which he told fans: "There's this show about this couple. They are bonded together through time and standing stones.

MORE: Sam Heughan reveals he's after a 'real acting challenge' after Outlander

"Their relationship grows and one is very much stuck in the past, and one is modern… one loves Sassenach." Sassenach is Sam's Scottish whiskey which he launched in 2020.

"They face clans and battles, they are in Scotland, yes you are right - it's coming to Starz Play in the UK on May 9, none other than Men In Kilts!"

"You lucky lucky people," he laughed, "I hope you enjoy this romantic historical… no it's a road trip!"

Men In Kilts stars Sam and his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish

Men in Kilts aired in the US in 2020 and features eight 30-minute episodes that see Sam and his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish journey across their home country, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

The show was inspired by the pair's book Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Outlander films in Scotland, the US, France and Jamaica, and is a historical romance drama based on the series of book by Diana Gabaldon.

Outlander is an historical romance drama

The story follows World War Two nurse Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, who travels to Scotland on her second honeymoon with her husband, Frank, to rekindle their relationship after spending years apart during the war.

After watching a group of druids dancing at ancient stones, Claire touches one and ends up travelling back in time to 18th century Scotland.

There, she meets the Highlander Jamie, played by Sam, and falls in love with him, eventually choosing her life with him in the past over returning to her husband in the present.

Read more HELLO! US stories here