Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared a sneak peek of the finale of his popular show, Men in Kilts - and while the majority were thrilled by the update, some fans had a complaint.

Taking to the comments section on Sam's Instagram, where the actor shared the video clip of the Starz series, many fans were sad that the show was not yet available in their country. Men in Kilts sees Sam and his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish travel around Scotland to soak up all of its history and culture.

And, given the actors' global adoration from their time on Outlander, it's no wonder that fans in territories away from the UK are desperate to watch the show.

One person wrote in the comments under Sam's post: "I wait patiently in Germany." Another agreed, commenting: "Waiting patiently in the Netherlands," as a third said: "We do not have it in France," followed by a crying-face emoji. One fan, from Italy, added: "You are a SPETTACOLO...BUT IN ITALY??"

Meanwhile, other followers of Sam simply voiced their delight at the show's return for one final instalment. One fan summed it up, writing: "I enjoy and love it all! Nice postcard from Scotland! Completely in love, thank you so much Sam and Graham."

The Outlander stars front their own show, Men in Kilts

Sam and Graham met almost a decade ago on the set of season one of Outlander and since then their friendship has gone from strength to strength.

The two have joined forces for many projects, with the most recent being a new non-fiction book titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

They began working on their Men in Kilts project back in 2020 and it has been a big hit with viewers. The show sees the pair journey across many different areas of their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

