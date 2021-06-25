Seann Walsh makes joke about affair with Strictly Katya Jones following Matt Hancock revelation

Seann Walsh, who famously made headlines after being caught kissing his Strictly Come Dancing co-star during the dancing competition, has joked about the recent revelation that Matt Hancock has been having an affair with his aide.

Taking to Twitter, he posted: “Having a bad day @MattHancock? Just count yourself lucky you don’t have to learn the Charleston.” His followers were quick to reply to the quip, with one writing: “I just laughed so loud at this,” while another added: “Best tweet of today! Made me snort coffee out my nose though… which hurt a bit.”

WATCH: Seann Walsh in 60 seconds

At the time, Seann’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries broke up with him, and he and Katya apologised on It Takes Two, with Seann saying: "I made a mistake, which I’m very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do, in a moment of, you know the mistake that you’ve made.

Seann joked about the kissing scandal

“I’m not perfect, far from it. Our relationship wasn’t perfect. That doesn’t mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I’m very sorry for that. I feel it’s also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I’m being portrayed as. I’m still sorry for what I did, but it’s very important for me to get that out there."

Katya, who was married to Neil Jones at the time, added: “I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can.”

Matt was photographed kissing his aide

Matt released a statement earlier which read: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

