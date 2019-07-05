Strictly's Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries opens up about 'toxic' relationship She admitted she worried that their relationship was toxic

Strictly Come Dancing was rocked by perhaps one of its biggest scandals ever during the 2018 series when Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were spotted kissing, despite both being in relationships. Seann's girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Humphries, posted a statement explaining her point of view regarding the situation, and has now elaborated on their "toxic" relationship.

Rebecca opened up about her relationship with Seann

Speaking to Metro, she said: "I had spent a really, really long time putting up with behaviour and not telling anyone because of fear of it all disappearing. But when it did disappear, I had nothing to lose, so I could talk about it… I spoke to [my best friend] about the treatment I had put up with and enabled as well, and he said, 'That's what gaslighting is'. I knew on some level, I think, that my relationship was toxic, but because I didn't discuss it with anyone, it never felt real. And when Sam said that, I just felt so vindicated by that word, and that there was terminology for my exact situation. It gave me my voice."

Seann kissed his dancing partner Katya Jones

She has now called for phrases like "gaslighting" to become well known, adding: "Words like coercive control, gaslighting and emotional manipulation should be commonplace because the more people know about it, the more they know how to recognise it and hopefully, the less it will happen. It's an idealistic view but sometimes, that's all we have." Seann has previously apologised for his actions on The Jonathan Ross Show, explaining: "I think when you have gone through something like that, you end up thinking in clichés like, 'If I could go back in time, I'd behave differently and treat her differently', but unfortunately all I can be is as sorry as I am and as regretful as I am."

