Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard poke fun at Matt Hancock scandal Matt Hancock was pictured kissing his aide in the corridor outside of his office

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard couldn’t resist but poke fun at the Health Secretary Matt Hancock during Friday’s Good Morning Britain.

While chatting on the popular breakfast show, Kate’s phone pinged with the familiar Love Island text message alert, and she said: “Oh! I’ve got a text, that’s exciting, isn’t it?”

WATCH: Matt Hancock cries on Good Morning Britain

Without missing a beat, Ben asked: “Matt Hancock?” to which Kate responded: “Not Matt Hancock, no!” The moment was shared on Twitter by a viewer, who captioned the clip: “Today will be a day of #MattHancock ‘banter.’”

The pair’s comments come after Matt made front-page news on Friday following leaked photos of him kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo. The stills were from CCTV footage from early May, and show them kissing in the corridor outside of his office. The politician, who is married and has three children, has yet to respond.

Kate and Ben were, of course, discussing Love Island, which returns to our screens on Monday. Contestants for the upcoming series include luxury events host Aaron Francis, from London, who revealed he "hosted and chatted" at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last July.

Photos of Matt kissing his aide were released on Friday

Speaking about his impressive career, he told ITV: "Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice's over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate… Everyone's chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you're Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

