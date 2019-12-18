Seann Walsh has spoken in depth about the aftermath of last year's Strictly Come Dancing scandal. The comedian came under fire when he was photographed kissing his married dance partner Katya Jones during a night out. Seann addressed the furore surrounding the incident on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, an award-winning series in which Richard chats to some of the biggest names in comedy. "The first three weeks, it was the best three weeks of my life," Seann, 34, told his host. "I was having the time of my life… And then it all went very, very wrong." Asked about the huge amount of attention the incident had garnered, Seann replied: "I would say that... you know, no one wants to hear me sort of stick of for myself, but I wish I'd stuck up for myself more. And I think I've served my time. It's been a tough year, mentally, and I lost a lot out of it, personally, but also job-wise I lost a lot of opportunities."

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were partnered on the 2018 series of Strictly

He continued: "I think I did go through… what I went through, I don't mind saying, that it wasn't fair. Now, what I did wasn't right. I appreciate that and I understand that. But I did not deserve… You know, it wasn't just the tabloids, it was in the broadsheets as well, and it was online… I still look back and I don't really know what I could have done differently. I had to just take it. And it was too much… I still, I wake up some days and I feel ok, and some days I wake up and it feels like it happened yesterday. And it's traumatic. I'm very conscious of going, god do I look like I'm looking for sympathy? I don't want to. These are just the facts."

Seann further said he felt "demonised" by the press. "It was so strange. All the hatred that would be chucked your way online, and on the comments pieces and stuff like that. That was weird, sort of losing that control of who you are… You know, it does affect me. In London, you see someone on the Tube and they recognise me and you just get so paranoid of what their idea of you is. Which bit have they read? Do they care? You sort of live in paranoia and fear."

They were the fifth pair to be eliminated from the competition

The now-infamous kiss took place in October last year, and led to the end of Seann's relationship with Rebecca Humphries. Katya and Neil Jones confirmed their own split earlier this year. Immediately following the incident, both Seann and Katya issued an apology, with the comedian tweeting: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." Katya, 30, added: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."