Meet Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's family

Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having presented the popular horticultural show since 2016 as well as the channel's coverage of the RHS Flower Shows.

But away from his work on television, Adam can be found at home in Lincolnshire with his wife and four children. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: Gardeners' World star Adam Frost gives tour of his garden

Who is Adam Frost's wife?

Adam, 51, has been married to his wife Sulina for a number of years. It is not known when they tied the knot, as the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, Adam shared a rare snap of the two of them to Instagram back on New Year's Eve. Alongside the sweet photo which showed them wrapped up in woolly hats and scarves on a cold wintery day, he wrote: "Mrs Frost and I, wish you all the very best for the coming year. Sending loads of love."

Does Adam Frost have children?

Adam and Sulina are proud parents to four children, sons Jacob and Oakley, as well as daughters Abi-Jade and Amber-Lily. In a recent interview, Adam gave an insight into how the family-of-six spend their downtime. Speaking to House Beautiful, he said: "The girls have their own horses and the boys have space to play football. Weekends are spent watching from the sidelines at matches and taking the girls to pony club events."

The family have many pets

According to Adam's website, the whole family are big animal lovers and, between them, care for "one horse, two ponies, two spaniels, one black Labrador and an ancient cat".

What else is there to know about Adam Frost's family?

Adam was born in Essex, but when he was 15, his family moved down to Devon. Speaking about that time in his life, he said: "It was hard to leave everything I'd known. My relationship with my father wasn't great, I disengaged with education and by 16 I'd moved out, looking for a job."

He recalled that after leaving the family home, his "only choices were joining the army, becoming a chef or doing gardening work". While he very nearly joined the army, he managed to secure a job at Devon Parks, where his passion for gardening was ignited. When he was 21, he landed his big break after being hired by legendary Gardeners' World presenter Geoff Hamilton to help out his Barnsdale garden.

