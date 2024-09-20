Meet the Gardeners' World presenters: from Monty Don to Frances Tophill

Monty is a horticulturist, writer and broadcaster who has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, having made his TV debut on This Morning in 1989. These days, Monty is the main presenter of the BBC's much-loved gardening show, Gardeners' World, taking over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003.

Alongside his TV work, the 69-year-old is a successful writer and has published over 25 books and had a regular gardening column in the Observer from 1994 to 2006. He's also written articles for the Daily Mail and Mail Online.

As for his private life, Monty lives in a stunning countryside home in Herefordshire, where he often films for Gardeners' World. He's been married to his wife Sarah for 40 years. The couple share three grown-up children, Tom, Adam and Freya.