Meet the Gardeners' World presenters: from Monty Don to Frances Tophill

Gardeners' World is one of the BBC's most-loved daytime shows and while we love seeing the stunning gardens and floral displays showcased on the programme, it's the team of presenters and experts who keep us coming back every series. But who are they? Keep reading to find out all about the show's main hosts…
Monty Don
Monty is a horticulturist, writer and broadcaster who has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, having made his TV debut on This Morning in 1989. These days, Monty is the main presenter of the BBC's much-loved gardening show, Gardeners' World, taking over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003.
Alongside his TV work, the 69-year-old is a successful writer and has published over 25 books and had a regular gardening column in the Observer from 1994 to 2006. He's also written articles for the Daily Mail and Mail Online.
As for his private life, Monty lives in a stunning countryside home in Herefordshire, where he often films for Gardeners' World. He's been married to his wife Sarah for 40 years. The couple share three grown-up children, Tom, Adam and Freya.
Frances Tophill
Frances is a horticulturist, author and presenter, who's been a fan favourite on Gardeners' World since making her debut in 2016.
The presenter, who hails from Kent, landed her first gardening gig at the Salutation Gardens in Kent, which was previously run by Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. As well as Gardeners' World, viewers can often see Frances on ITV's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh.
When she's not on our TV screens, Frances, who lives in Devon, works as Head Gardener and Grower at Sharpham Trust.
Carol Klein
Carol, who hails from Walkden, Lancashire, originally pursued a career in teaching before turning to gardening. The 79-year-old, whose love of gardening started at a young age, first appeared on Gardeners' World back in 1988 when she was 43 and has since hosted other gardening shows such as Wild About the Garden and Real Gardens.
Away from the cameras, Carol is married to her husband Neil Klein, whom she wed in 1978. The couple are parents to two daughters, Annie and Alice.
Joe Swift
Joe is a garden designer, journalist and television presenter who's been a regular face on Gardeners' World since 1998. He's also a co-presenter at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show.
Away from his TV work, Joe has written articles about landscaping and gardening for The Independent, The Evening Standard, The Sunday Times, and Gardeners World Magazine. He's also a co-founder of the garden design company, Modular Garden.
According to his BBC profile, Joe and his wife live in Hackney and share two children.
Arit Anderson
Garden designer Arit, who hails from Isleworth in South West London, began her career in fashion before making the leap to agriculture. She's won several awards for her work, including at the 2013 RHS Chelsea Show in the RHS Fresh Talent category.
Fans may also recognise her as a co-presenter of Garden Rescue, a role she held from 2019 to 2021.
While Arit tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, we do know that she's in a long-term relationship with her partner, Scott, and is a stepmum to his two children.
Adam Frost
Horticulture expert and TV presenter Adam has been a co-presenter on the show since 2016.
He also appears on the BBC's coverage of the RHS Flower Show and has featured on The Alan Titchmarsh Show. Like some of his co-stars, Adam is a regular contributor to horticultural magazines and has also released gardening books.
Adam also runs his own garden design and landscape business, as well as sitting on the board of the Horticulture Trades Association and is an RHS Ambassador.
Away from the show, Adam is married to Sulina. The couple, who first met in the 1990s, share four children: Abi-Jade, Jacob, Amber-Lily, and Oakley.