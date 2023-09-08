Gardeners' World star Toby Buckland's family life: Meet his wife and children

Toby Buckland is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to BBC One's Gardeners' World, which sees the presenter join the likes of Monty Don and Frances Tophill in sharing their top gardening tips with viewers.

While Toby is a familiar face up and down the country, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out all we know about his wife and children here.

Who is Toby Buckland?

Toby Buckland is a gardener, TV presenter and author, who is best known for appearing on Gardeners' World.

Toby, 53, was the show's main host from 2008 to 2010, taking over from Monty Don, who stepped down after suffering a stroke. When Monty returned in 2010, he resumed his role as main host and Toby was said to be disappointed with the decision. "It was such an honour to present Gardeners' World and I'm sad to be leaving," he tweeted at the time. "Wish Monty and the team the best of luck."

© Toby Buckland/Instagram Toby Buckland with co-star Sue Kent on Gardeners' World

Toby now appears on the show as a regular presenter, alongside Carol Klein, Sue Kent, Adam Frost, Joe Swift, Rachel De Thame and Frances Tophill.

When he's not on our screens, Toby can be heard on the airwaves on BBC Radio Devon, where he hosts a gardening radio show on Sundays.

© Toby Buckland/Instagram Toby hosts a gardening show on BBC Radio Devon

He also hosts an annual gardening festival, Toby's Garden Festival, at Powderham Castle in Devon, which sees experts give talks and demos to the public, with quality plants and advice also on offer.

© BBC Toby took over from Monty Don as main host from 2008 to 2010

As for his career as a writer, Toby has released several gardening books, including The Garden Makeover Book, which was released in 2001, and How to Make Your Garden Grow, which hit the shelves in 2009.

The Devon-born presenter also writes a weekly column for Amateur Gardening and Devon Life and is a regular contributor to Telegraph Gardening.

Who is Toby Buckland's wife?

Toby is married to a woman named Lisa, who is a gardener and journalist.

Lisa currently works as the Editor for the lifestyle website, Muddy Stilettos, which keeps viewers up to date with what's on in Devon, including "an inside line" on "culture, news and eats", according to the site's Instagram bio.

© Toby Buckland/Instagram Toby with his Gardeners' World co-star Adam Frost at the Chelsea Flower Show

She has previously worked as a campaigns writer for Gardening Which?, as well as a contributing gardens editor for House Beautiful.

When she's not busy writing, Lisa can be found working alongside her husband at Toby's Garden Festival as the Organising Director.

Does Toby Buckland have children?

Yes, Toby and Lisa share three children and reside together in Devon.

While Toby likes to keep his family life private, he previously revealed how his children have influenced his gardening.

© BBC Toby is married with three children

"I garden in an ethical way, in a green way, but what I really am is someone who cares for the environment," he told The Times in 2008. "Having the children was the catalyst for me. But I'm a gardener first, and to say that I wouldn't ever spray anything again wouldn't be true."