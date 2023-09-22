Who is Gardeners' World star Jamie Butterworth? All you need to know

Jamie Butterworth is making his presenting debut on Gardeners' World on Friday night and will be showing viewers the incredible gardens at Scampston Hall.

While Jamie is a relatively new face on the programme, having first appeared on the show back in April, he has a wealth of gardening experience and even won a Gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last year. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the presenter.

Who is Jamie Butterworth?

Jamie Butterworth is a 28-year-old gardener from Durkar in West Yorkshire.

He found his passion for horticulture at a young age and created his first vegetable garden when he was 12 years old. By 16, he was a finalist in BBC3's Young Gardener of the Year.

© BBC Jamie is a gardener from Durkar in West Yorkshire

After attending Askham Bryan College in York, he went on to study at RHS Garden Wisley, leaving with a Diploma in Practical Horticulture with Distinction in 2015.

The following year, Jamie became an RHS ambassador, joining the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Mary Berry.

Then in 2020, he launched his own nursery, Form Plants, which is based in Surrey and supplies plants and trees to the landscaping industry.

© Jamie Butterworth/Instagram Jamie with fellow Gardeners' World presenter Rachel de Thame

On starting his own company, Jamie, who is Managing Director, said in a statement shared on the nursery's website. "I was planting and maintaining people's gardens, but the service I was encountering at some plant suppliers was head-bangingly bad. So I started to grow plants for myself, then for my customers and then I ended up establishing Form Plants.

"I've always wanted a nursery that is clean, crisp and has great customer service. I hope that's what we offer all our customers."

Jamie has over a decade's worth of experience in the industry and last year won Gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for 'The Place2Be Securing Tomorrow Garden'. The garden was made for the mental health charity Place2Be, which provides support for children's mental health.

© Jamie Butterworth/Instagram Jamie won gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

Following his big win, Jamie took to Instagram with a tribute to the charity and his team. "Gold!!! I cannot begin to describe how happy and emotional I am right now," he wrote. "This is not just my medal, but the entire team, and especially the charity whom this entire garden is for.

© Jamie Butterworth/Instagram Jamie filming Gardeners' World in a behind-the-scenes photo

"Every Chelsea garden is such a heroic effort from so many people, and throughout the week I will be sharing more about everyone involved.

"@_place2be do the most incredible work across the country and I really hope this garden helps to raise awareness for the amazing work they do!"

Jamie Butterworth's history with Gardeners' World

Jamie is a long-standing fan of Gardeners' World, and it was actually Monty Don who inspired his passion for plants. In an interview with the Financial Times in 2018, Jamie revealed that he was drawn to horticulture after watching the presenter sow seeds during an episode of the show. "I still remember the excitement of watching a seed germinate and flower," he said. "It was only a cornflower, but to a nine-year-old it was real-life magic."

© BBC Jamie has been a member of the Gardeners' World family since April

Jamie first appeared on the programme back in April, when he chatted to presenter Carol Klein over Zoom about her plans for her garden at Hampton Court.