Exclusive: Adam Frost's 'simplified life' with wife Sulina and 4 children after downsizing

Adam Frost, one of the hosts of BBC's Gardeners' World, has made a career out of his ability to create an outdoor space that truly feels like home. Behind the scenes, making a garden feel like more than just an addition to a house is just as important to the 56-year-old. Ahead of the award-winning garden designer's upcoming tour this autumn, where he is set to open up about moving home, his family and how music inspires his craft, he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the upheaval.

© Instagram Adam Frost opened up his 'simplified life' after downsizing

Describing the contents of his new show, Adam explained: "It's partly about how we moved about four years ago for a simplified life, partly because the family were poorly, and the wheels came off with me. It's also about the creation of a new, smaller garden, and the connection with a space."

Adam and his family downsized after the pandemic

Adam, his wife, Sulina, and their four children previously lived in a five-bedroom property in Lincolnshire, which had nearly four acres of land, but decided to leave it behind in 2022, following the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't known where the family now lives, but the Gardeners' World star is certain that the move is undoubtedly what was best for them all.

When asked if he ever misses Lincolnshire, the 56-year-old said, without hesitation: "Not at all. This place was about a reset, and that's exactly what it's done. It's been fantastic." Explaining why he finds it easier to leave homes behind, Adam added: "I'm a person who's spent years creating Chelsea Gardens and watched them being taken apart.

"I've created so many gardens for people over the years, and had to walk away after such a process," the BBC star said. "For me, it's a lot easier than people imagine. You just pass it on, hope people pick it up and get some joy from it. No doubt, we'll move from here at some point. You hope that the people who take it on will do what they want, but I hope the ones who walk in the door go, 'Oh, I love that garden!' It's nice to go somewhere and feel you've improved an environment, then move on."

Adam and Sulina's 'amazing' marriage dynamic

The garden designer and his wife have a balanced, and sweet, way of divvying up the gardening duties. Adam jokes: "I just do as I'm told, like in any good marriage! It's quite nice, I normally get out on a Saturday morning to get the bits and pieces. She's not early to rise, so I'll make her breakfast in bed then potter about in the garden. Sulina will come out at midday with a couple of cups of tea and we have them together."

When the afternoon comes, the pair switch duties: "I tell her what I've been doing, and then she tells me what she wants me to do," he says. "I become the most expensive garden labourer in the country! I don't garden with her: the morning is mine and afternoons are hers. We rub along well together."

© Instagram Adam gardens in the mornings, while Sulina takes over in the afternoons

Adam also shared that Sulina has been a lifeline for him, motivationally and emotionally, saying: "She's been amazing in the sense that what I've ended up doing has been so much driven by her giving me a kick up the backside, saying 'You'll be alright, get out there and have a go'."

Tickets for Adam's upcoming tour can be found here, while the trailer for the tour can be viewed here.

