Sheryl Underwood teases surprise Daytime Emmys appearances ahead of ceremony

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood has teased several surprise guests ahead of the Daytime Emmy Awards, which she will be hosting.

The 48th annual ceremony will take place on Friday evening, but during her appearance on the CBS talk show on Friday daytime, Sheryl spilled the beans about what fans can expect.

"It's going to be a great show because Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong and Martha Stewart, among others, will make special appearances. And we'll pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King," Sheryl revealed.

MORE: The Talk hosts' incredible homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sheryl Underwood tease special Daytime Emmys appearances

"But last year the show was virtual, so it will be amazing to be back on stage," she added.

"We want to wish the best of luck for all the nominees, and I cannot wait to celebrate the daytime community with all of you."

High profile shows up for nominations include Netflix's Trinkets, Julie and the Phantoms, and Dash & Lily and the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, all of which scored six nods each.

Sheryl will host the 48th Daytime Emmys

NBC’s Today show franchise scored five nominations, with the fourth-hour iteration hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager scoring a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Hoda and Jenna are up against Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the award, as well as Drew Barymore, Kelly Clarkson and Sean Evans for his online digital series, Hot Ones.

The show airs on CBS

ABC’s General Hospital scored the most nominations, with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which have 11 each, and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, with nine.

All four soaps are also up for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 25 from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS and ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+.

Read more HELLO! US stories here