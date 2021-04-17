Sharon Osbourne reveals she's 'angry' and 'hurt' in first TV appearance since leaving The Talk The TV star opened up about her departure

Sharon Osbourne has made her first TV appearance since leaving The Talk.

The British TV personality appeared on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday and revealed that she's been left "angry and "hurt" by how events unfolded.

The interview comes exactly three weeks after her exit from the daytime television show, which she served on as co-host for over ten years.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

"I've been called so many things in my life. I am so used to being called names. But a racist is one I will not take,' she explained.

In response to accusations from her co-hosts that she used racial slurs, she added that such offensive language is "not in my vocabulary."

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars. The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife had insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sharon co-hosted the show for over ten years

When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became emotional.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. The programme was supposed to be on a break for just a couple of days, but extended its hiatus to a whole month.

On 26 March, they released their findings into the investigation and announced that Sharon would be stepping down as a host.

In a statement released at the time, they said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

