Sharon Osbourne's The Talk replacement - all we know The Talk returned to screens with four hosts rather than five

The Talk returned to CBS on 12 April, four weeks after it was placed on hiatus following Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's on-screen heated debate.

In the weeks since, Sharon has stepped down as host amid ongoing allegations of racism and homophobia backstage.

However, it is not yet known who may replace the British TV personality.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shows support for Sharon Osbourne in heartfelt post

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

Sources close to the show previously alleged that there are currently no plans to add a fifth guest, with the show focusing on the bonds between Sheryl, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

"Mrs. O is irreplaceable. She is a unique, outspoken talent that doesn't exist anywhere else. There is no obvious heir apparent to take her seat right now," the insider told The Sun US.

"The staff has to plan a first show back that addresses the incident in a way that satisfies viewers and sets the course for what the show is going forward without Mrs. O."

Sharon stepped down from the show after an internal investigation

On 12 March the panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife had insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

When Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba 'healing' as she shares new health update

In a statement, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

The show returned on 12 April

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

Addressing the past few weeks and the show's internal investigation, Sheryl started the show on Monday saying: "It's time for an episode of The Talk that will be unlike any other we’ve had before.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with health update after missing work

"We haven’t been together at the studio since the week of March 10th, and as you may know during our break Sharon decided to leave The Talk.

"We need to process the events of that day, and what happened since, so we can get to the healing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here