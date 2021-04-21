Jenna Dewan - everything we know about Sharon Osbourne's rumoured The Talk replacement Jenna Dewan will help to co-host The Talk on Wednesday

Jenna Dewan is reportedly being lined up to help co-host CBS' The Talk on Wednesdays, joining Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots.

Dancer and actress Jenna has appeared on the show before, but it has now been rumored that the mom-of-two is a "name of interest" for show bosses who need to add a permanent host following Sharon Osbourne's exit.

Sharon quit the show after an internal investigation including racism and homophobia behind the scenes, and sources have alleged to The Sun US that Jenna's name is of interest.

Here's everything you need to know about Jenna Dewan.

WATCH: Jenna appeared on The Talk in December 2020

What was Jenna Dewan's job?

Jenna was a back-up dancer for Janet Jackson in 2000 and later worked with artists including P!nk, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera.

In 2006 she won the role of Nora Clark in Step Up - and it was on set she met Channing Tatum.

Jenna and Channing met in 2006

When did Jenna Dewan marry Channing Tatum?

Jenna and Channing dated for three years, before marrying on 11 July 2009 in Malibu.

They welcomed their daughter Everly in 2013, but in April 2018 shocked fans when they announced they had split.

The pair's divorce was finalized in November 2019.

Jenna and Channing announced their split in 2017

Who is Jenna Dewan married to?

In October 2018 it was revealed Jenna was dating actor Steve Kazee, and they became engaged in February 2020.

They welcomed a son, Callum, in March 2020.

Steve proposed to Jenna in 2020

What TV shows and films has Jenna Dewan been in?

After Step Up, Jenna appeared in a short-lived NBC series called The Playboy Club. In November 2011, Dewan starred in the film The Jerk Theory, and the following years starred alongside the likes of Oscar Isaac, Chris Pratt, Scott Porter, Anthony Mackie, and then-husband Channing in 10 Years.

Jenna has also starred in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series, hit Lifetime series Witches of East End, The CW's Supergirl, and most recently FOX's The Resident.

She was also the host for two seasons of World Of Dance.

Jenna appeared on The Talk and was a hit

How old is Jenna Dewan?

Jenna was born in Connecticut on 3 December 1980. She is 40.

Why did Sharon Osbourne leave The Talk?

On 10 March 2021, the episode opened with Sheryl asking Sharon why she had publicly defended Piers Morgan, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan Markle.

Sharon quit the show at the end of March 2021

Sharon insisted her defence did not make her a racist, and when co-hosts Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary.

In the days following, a report on SubStack claimed sources had alleged Sharon used racial slurs against former co-star Julie Chen.

Sources also alleged she had used derogatory language towards former show producer and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian.

CBS said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values"

On 26 March Sharon confirmed she had stepped down as host.

In a statement, the network said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

