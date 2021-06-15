The Talk's future revealed following Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit

After a less than smooth finish to season 11, The Talk is officially set to return for another season later this year.

The popular talk show, which was put on an extended hiatus earlier this year following Sharon Osbourne's heated on-air debate with her co-stars, will be back with new episodes, CBS has confirmed.

The show's social media team announced the exciting news in a tweet that read: "JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk!"

However, despite it having been nearly three months since the British TV personality departed the show, bosses still have yet to name her replacement. It is not known whether the show now plans to continue with just four hosts - Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood - or whether a new host will be introduced for the new run of episodes.

Sources close to the show previously alleged that there are currently no plans to add a fifth member to the team, although one name of interest that could possibly take up Sharon's seat at the table is actress Jenna Dewan.

The Step Up star and mother-of-two impressed audiences during her two-week stint on the show as a temporary host back in April.

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following an on-screen clash between the hosts about race. The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist. When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became emotional.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. The programme was supposed to be on a break for just a couple of days but extended the suspension to a whole month.

On 26 March, CBS announced that Sharon would be stepping down as a host. A statement released at the time said that her behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

