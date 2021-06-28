The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston teases 'wild' episode as familiar face shows up Things are about to go down!

Katie Thurston has warned The Bachelorette fans to prepare for a "wild" episode on Monday.

Looks like drama is about to get real - as an old familiar face makes a surprise appearance and Katie looks set to put the smack down on some of these men.

"Are you caught up on #thebachelorette? Tomorrow’s episode is a good one!" tweeted Katie who then added: "I’d like to dedicate tomorrow’s episode of #TheBachelorette to Twitter because it’s about to be wild!"

WATCH: A familiar face shows up

Blake Moynes will finally make his appearance on the show after being teased for weeks. Blake first appeared in the summer 2020 season competing first for Clare Crawley's heart and then later for Tayshia Adams'.

At the time, he was unsure whether to continue with Tayshia because he had fallen for Clare, but chose to give love another shot.

Tayshia later sent him home - but it seems he still hasn't given up as a new trailer shows the 30-year-old turn up at the New Mexico resort where filming is taking place, and host Tayshia telling Katie that "someone from my past reached out to me, and he's here."

Blake was previously on Clare - and Tayshia's - season

Last week fans also saw Thomas admit to the group that he wasn't necessarily in the house for Katie, and had even gone on a date the week prior to arriving in New Mexico.

With a rose ceremony set to take place on Monday's episode, will the bad blood between Thomas and the other men finally spill out?

Thomas had been invited on a group date hosted by former Bachelor Nick Viall in which the guys were asked to reveal intimate secrets from past relationships.

Is Thomas there for the right reasons?

"I couldn't sit here and look you in the face and say, 'Yeah, when I showed up to this place I was here for the right reasons,' because I didn't know who you were," Thomas confessed during the group date.

"And worst-case scenario, I'd give it a shot and, yeah you can build a great platform, and that's just the honest to God truth, like my approach to this.

"I can sit here and tell you right now the best thing I ever did was lean into the potential of what could be here because the feelings that I have for you are real and I feel that it's reciprocated."

Katie was shocked but later they spoke, and Thomas told her: "I couldn't leave tonight without letting you know exactly how special I see you."

Katie has become close with Greg

She clearly appreciated the extra time together and told her she was "happy" he was still there.

The other men, however, were not happy.

"I told her that I was falling in love with her," Thomas told the group, to which Aaron replied: "I think you're full of [expletive]."

When confronted again by the men, Thomas backtracked on his claims he was falling in love - and Aaron boldly called him a "cancer".

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET.

