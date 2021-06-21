The Bachelorette fans in tear as hopeful Michael Allio shares heartbreaking story

The Bachelorette fans were left feeling emotional on Monday after hopeful Michael Allio bravely shared the story of his wife's death.

Michael, 36, shared the story with Mike Planeta and Andrew Milcovich of how he met his wife in 2003 at college, and they were together for 16 years, getting wed in 2012.

They welcomed a son in 2016 but seven months later, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in 2019.

Michael's wife passed away in 2019

"In my life, I've only told one woman I love her," Michael shared, leaving Andew and Mike close to tears.

"This is my early submission for Michael as bachelor if it doesn’t work out with Katie," tweeted one fan as another added: "Michael’s story breaks my heart."

Later, the Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, invited Michael on a one-on-one date, and he told her about his late wife and son James, four.

"I felt like I was being selfish, but my son deserves the happiest dad so it’s more like I’m on pause so that I can invest a little in my myself," he said of his decision to go on the show.

During their dinner date, he emotionally added: "The following months to rebuild your life without a critical piece is difficult, but what I have acknowleged is I know what it's like to have loved and to give everything and I am at this place where I am ready to open my heart.

"What a gift to fall in love twice."

Laura and Michael wed in 2012

It was an emotional episode for fans as Katie was also praised after revealing a heartbreaking situation in which "there wasn't consent".

Katie, who has been lauded for her sex positivity, told several of her suitors: "I was involved a situation where there wasn’t consent, and that is not something I wish upon anybody.

"I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him, because I didn’t want to believe what actually had happened.”

She went on to share that in the years following, it led to an unhealthy relationship with sex.

The two had a connection from the first week

"I didn’t want to have sex. I didn’t like talking about sex, and it’s taken me a long time to get to where I am now, loving myself and accepting things I can no longer control.

"And I just want you guys to know that I've come a long way in who I was 10 years ago and how important consent is, how important communication is and how important it is to not guilt trip somebody for not having enough sex with them, guilt trip them for not having sex with them in general."

Katie made her emotional revelation during a group date hosted by former Bachelor Nick Viall in which the guys were asked to reveal intimate secrets from past relationships.

"The Bachelorette’s consent message! Love it," tweeted one fan as another added: "Thank you Katie for sharing your story."

