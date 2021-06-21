The Bachelorette: Everything you need to know about Katie Thurston's love interest Greg Grippo Is Greg one of Katie's final four?

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is only three weeks into her season but she's already got a bevy of hot young men hoping to fall in love with her.

But there's one man who has already caught her eye - Greg Grippo, who received Katie's first impression rose.

The 28-year-old won Katie over on the first night, so much so that she also invited him to the first one-on-one date. But what do we know about Greg? And will he make the final four? Spoilers ahead…

Where is Greg Grippo from?

Greg was raised in Edison, New Jersey. An hour outside New York City, the town is also home to Rutgers University.

What is Greg's job?

Greg is a marketing sales representative, after graduating from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in business administration and management.

Greg, 28, is from NJ

What does his ABC bio say?

His official ABC bio describes Greg as “handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down.”

A former basketball player, he called himself sensitive and admitted that he often cries during movies. His biggest pet peeve is slow drivers though - and he said his theme song is Queen and David Bowie’s Under Pressure.

Is Greg on The Bachelorette for the right reasons?

There has been speculation Greg is on the show to find fame. He attended the William Esper Studio in New York for two years where he took acting classes, leading some too question why he is looking for love on TV.

He had the first one-on-one date

Has Greg been on The Bachelorette before?

Fans have been suspicious after it was confirmed that Greg was originally cast as a participant in Clare Crawley's season in 2020.

Along with 14 others, however, Greg was cut before the show began.

Will Greg be given Katie's final rose?

Reality Steve, a well-known Bachelor fan and TV blogger, has become known for being right when it comes to Bachelor Nation spoilers. He has claimed Greg will be one of Katie's final four, along with Blake Hoynes, Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET.

