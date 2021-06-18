The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston teases her final four men as show hots up Will Katie end the show engaged?

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has teased her potential final four picks by sharing a sweet new post on social media.

The official account for the ABC show shared a snap of Connor Brennan, Greg Grippo, Michael Allio and Andrew Milcovich together at the New Mexico resort where the season was filmed.

In the snap, they were all holding each other tight with a big smile on their face. Katie shared the snap and added: "When I say a great group of guys, I am not even kidding."

Three of the four have all been big hits on the show so far, with Greg, 27, receiving the first impression rose and the first one-on-one date.

Michael, 36, was singled out at the cocktail party for one-on-one time with Katie after she admitted she didn't pick him for a group date in order to give the other men a chance, while 29-year-old Connor, who made his first appearance in a cat costume, has also been wooing Katie with music.

Andrew, 31, caught Katie's eye on the first night but has yet to make an impression elsewhere, although it looks like that may be changing.

Are these our final four?

Katie - who made a memorable impression when she gave Matt James her vibrator upon meeting him on season 25 of The Bachelor and gave the girls a telling off for bullying in the house - is now hoping to find love for herself on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

But her time on the show has already been riddled with controversy, as Greg has been accused by fans of lying and using the show to boost his acting career, while the men have also turned on each other and began accusing others of being on the show "for the wrong reasons".

Katie is a fan favorite already

Last week's episode saw Katie send home Cody Menk, 27, after Aaron Clancy, 26, told her that he didn't believe Cody was truly looking for love. Cody and Aaron knew each other from home and it was clear there was no love lost between the pair.

Later, Karl Smith, 33, told Katie he was worried there were others in the house who were not looking for an engagement, only fame, but failed to name names or give any examples.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET.

