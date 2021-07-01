Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert gives fans update on puppy – and it'll melt your heart The actress' fans were wondering who was going to take the animal home

Josephine Jobert might be busy filming for the upcoming series of Death in Paradise, but the actress has been keeping her fans posted on social media about her time in Guadeloupe.

On Wednesday, the star took to her Instagram to give followers an update on the adorable puppy that was found on the set of the BBC show earlier in the week.

She began by telling fans: "While I'm here, let me answer your questions regarding the puppy. Many of you asked me if I was going to keep her. I would love it but it would not be reasonable. A puppy is not a toy. I live in an apartment in Paris, I travel a lot.

"A dog is a real involvement and commitment over many, many years (I know it 'cause I had one) and it would not be mature to take it just because it's cute. So I cannot adopt her."

She continued: "But don't worry, we are going to do everything we can to find her a good family. There's already one person in the crew that is interested.

"Until then we are going to take care of her, take her to the vet etc. I said I would be more than happy to have her for an open day or two. Play with her, educate her etc. She is going to have a lot of aunts and uncles to love her!!! And then she'll have a loving family to take care of her until the rest of her life."

The actress gave an update via her Instagram stories

Josephine's update comes soon after her co-star Ralf Little shared a video of the young animal on his Instagram, admitting to his followers that he would love to keep her. Addressing the camera, he joked: "Right, well, I'm going to need another house."

Although Ralf is yet to confirm that he will keep the rescue puppy, he's no stranger to taking in animals in need. While filming for the show drama series last year, he took in a stray dog and named her Dora.

Ralf shared a video of the puppy earlier in the week

Previously chatting about adopting Dora, he told HELLO!: "She's just gorgeous, I love her so much… We weren't even a hundred per cent sure that we were going to keep her, the plan was just to make sure she was safe and then there's any number of families that we would have been able to find for her…

"[On the first night we had her] we turned the lights off and we go to sleep and at about four in the morning, both of us are woken up by this absolute attack of pure love."

