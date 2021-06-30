Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert denies workout routine is for role 

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has opened up about her fitness routine while filming season 11 of the hit murder mystery show during a Q&A on her Instagram account.

After being asked by a fan whether she does her routine in order to be “fit for the job”, the star wrote back, explaining: “This is not an obligation for the purposes of this role nor a demand of the production. It’s first and foremost for me. To feel in good shape, performant, to feel better in my head and my body. To relieve tension and stress. And to feel more confident on screen. But even when I’m not shooting, I train a lot. I just like/need it.”

WATCH: Josephine Jobert admits crying after Tobi Bakare left the show

She added: “When I’m filming I train as soon as I can (weekend or whenever I have a moment off during the week) but if I can choose, I always prefer to do it in the morning (especially very early). It gives me energy for the day.”

The Death in Paradise cast are clearly having the time of their lives on the show at the moment, as Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker, recently revealed that they’d found another stray puppy on the street - and that he wanted to adopt her!

In a video posted earlier this week, he said: “I have bad news. I’m just walking into the production office as I got word that another little puppy has been picked up off the street.” Seeing the adorable little puppy, he cooed: “Hello sweetheart! Hello little one.” Addressing the camera, he joked: “Right well, I’m going to need another house.”

Are you excited for the return of season 11?

Fans were delighted to see that Ralf wanted to adopt another furry friend after having already adopted his dog Dora from Guadeloupe in 2020, with one writing: “You have the biggest heart. She's definitely yours now,” while another added: “Dora NEEDS her as a little sister.”

