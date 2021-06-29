Death in Paradise star Ralf Little announces new family member - see video! 

Ralf Little has joked that he needs to buy a bigger house after seemingly planning to welcome another pet pooch to the two he already owns with his fiancee, Lindsey Ferrentino. Sharing a clip from Guadeloupe, where he is currently filming Death in Paradise season 11, the star revealed that the crew had taken in a stray puppy that he wanted to keep.

MORE: Ralf Little reveals the one thing he wants for Death in Paradise season 11

He said: “I have bad news. I’m just walking into the production office as I got word that another little puppy has been picked up off the street.” Seeing the adorable little puppy, he cooed: “Hello sweetheart! Hello little one.” Addressing the camera, he joked: “Right well, I’m going to need another house.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little is going to adopt another stray dog from Guadeloupe

The new puppy will be the second dog that Ralf has adopted from Guadeloupe, as he took in a street dog, Dora, while filming season ten in 2020. Fans were delighted to see that Ralf wanted to adopt another furry friend, with one writing: “You have the biggest heart. She's definitely yours now,” while another added: “Dora NEEDS her as a little sister.”

Ralf has already adopted a dog while filming Death in Paradise

Previously chatting about adopting Dora, he told HELLO!: “She's just gorgeous, I love her so much… We weren't even a hundred per cent sure that we were going to keep her, the plan was just to make sure she was safe and then there's any number of families that we would have been able to find for her… [on the first night we had her] we turned the lights off and we go to sleep and at about four in the morning, both of us are woken up by this absolute attack of pure love. Oh, it was insane.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert shares her thoughts on next detective being a woman

MORE: Ralf Little reveals Death in Paradise had alternative ending after show's major cliffhanger

“And of course that was the decision made! We spent the rest of the night holding her in our arms and snoozing and then after the outpouring of love in the middle of the night, we woke up in the morning and were like, 'There is not a chance we can give this girl to anyone else.' Honestly, she melted my icy cynical heart.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.