Josephine Jobert shows off incredible abs in bodycon workout outfit The Death in Paradise star looks sensational!

Josephine Jobert looked stunning in a new photo shared to social media at the weekend. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Death in Paradise actress posted a photo of herself at the gym.

Holding one hand up to make a V-sign as the other hand held her phone, the selfie showed the French star looking trim in a figure-hugging black cropped top and matching leggings.

Josephine had her long brown hair pulled back in a ponytail and smiled after finishing her gym session.

Behind her, a punching bag could be seen hanging from the ceiling, and the 36-year-old wore fingerless gloves, indicating that she'd had a tough workout!

WATCH: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert opens up about emotional moment on set

The star doesn't have much time to rest as she's currently hard at work in Guadalupe, where series 11 of her hit crime show is filming.

However, the stunning brunette does enjoy her surroundings when she can, as she proved earlier this week, when she shared a picture showing off the view from her sun lounger – including the gorgeous pool at her villa and the star's own toned legs!

"Early wrap," the star wrote alongside a lips emoji.

The star shared a photo from her gym to Instagram

The glamorous actress ventured a little further afield a few days before that, when she enjoyed a trip to the nearby hiking trail of Saut de la Lezarde, which features some incredible scenery, including a waterfall.

It seemed that Josephine couldn't resist taking a dip, as she shared a picture of herself in a green bikini with wet hair afterwards.

On another short break from filming, Josephine, who plays Detective Sergeant Florence, kindly answered questions from curious fans about life on set, revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets.

For example, in response to one of her Instagram followers asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes.

