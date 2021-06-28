Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is called out for 'lying' in new post The actor shared a grim clip of his lunch

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shared a video clip of ants invading his lunch after ten minutes - but his co-star joked that he might be bending the truth of just how long he left his baguette alone for!

Sharing a clip of ants crawling all over his half-eaten lunch, Ralf wrote: “Left my breakfast for ten minutes to go to make up... this is what I came back to.” Sara Martins, who plays Camille Bordey on the hit show, commented on the post, joking: “Don’t lie…you spend 55mn to do your make up!!! So that’s what happens!!!”

Whilst Sara is not confirmed for season 11 which has began filming in early June, she did make a special appearance in the tenth-anniversary series. Chatting about her time on the show, she previously told What’s On TV: “I’ve loved everything about the show. But the only way to grow in life is to take risks, even if it means losing something you love, or leaving a place that’s comfortable.“You should always go forward and take new challenges. The unknown is so seducing, although it’s scary!”

Sara joked about the post

Josephine Jobert has also chatted about Sara being in the series, telling HELLO!: “When Sara [Martins] came back, we were joking that we should have a special episode together, where we investigate together, that would be great. But for the whole show, I don't know. Just create another show where the detective is a woman.”

She added: “You know, I'm going to compare it to James Bond (and I think Ralf [Little] would be very happy about that!), but you hear of James Bond being a girl and you think, 'No, James Bond is James Bond.' And I think it's the same with Death in Paradise, that's the way the show is.”

