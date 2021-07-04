The reason why Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud and his wife of 23 years split The presenter and his wife divorced in 2019

Kevin McCloud knows a thing or two about keeping his cool during difficult times having fronted hit Channel 4 architectural show, Grand Designs for many years.

But away from cameras, Kevin went through something of a tough time himself in 2020, after divorcing from his wife in late 2019.

So why exactly did Kevin and his wife split and what has he said about it? Keep reading for all the details…

In December 2019, the TV presenter announced that he was separating from his wife of 23 years, Suzanna McCloud, an interior designer. The couple met when Kevin was in his thirties and tied the knot in 1996, just a few years before he got his big break on Grand Designs. They have two children together, Milo and Elsie, while Kevin also has two older children named Hugo and Grace from previous a relationship.

It's not known why the couple separated, and the reasons behind their divorce remain a mystery today. It's unlikely that we'll ever know the real reason behind their split, as he prefers to keep his personal matters out of the spotlight.

Kevin and his wife were together for 23 years and share two children together

Much to Grand Designs fans surprise, Kevin reportedly took his things and walked out of the family home. A source close to the couple told The Daily Mail that Suzanna was left heartbroken after returning one day to find her husband's belongings gone.

The couple have never spoken publically about the split and kept their separation out of the spotlight. The only thing Kevin has said regarding the situation came via his representative who told the press at the time of the split: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

Kevin previously opened up about why he tends to keep tight-lipped about his home life, telling the Daily Mail back in 2012: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Meanwhile, Kevin has reportedly found love again. Not a huge amount is known about his new girlfriend, but the TV presenter is thought to be dating businesswoman Jenny Jones. The rumoured couple were recently spotted out on a romantic stroll and visiting some shops in Somerset near where he lives, which then sparked rumours of a budding relationship.

