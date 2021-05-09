5 things to know about Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud From his family life to his awards...

Kevin McCloud has been presenting hit Channel 4 architectural show Grand Designs since 1999 and so has spent over two decades helping intrepid individuals attempt to transform their properties into the home of their dreams.

The show just wouldn't be the same without Kevin, but what do you know about his life away from the cameras? We did some investigating...

What age is Kevin McCloud?

Kevin McCloud was born in Bedfordshire, England on 8 May 1959, meaning he recently turned 62 years old. His love for architecture began at a young age and he was inspired by the period buildings of his primary and secondary schools. He went on to study art and architecture at Cambridge University before beginning his television career in the late nineties.

Kevin began his career in TV in the late nineties

He made his TV debut appearing on the BBC Two show Homefront alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Diarmuid Gavin. He frequently starred on the show as a guest presenter, offering his top tips when it comes to home renovations and DIY.

Is Kevin McCloud still married?

The TV personality was previously in a 23-year marriage to Suzanna McCloud, an interior designer. The couple met when Kevin was in his thirties and tied the knot in 1996, just a few years before Kevin got his big break on Grand Designs.

Kevin confirmed he and wife Suzanna split in 2019

However, the pair split in 2019 after 23 years of marriage, with a representative for Kevin telling The Daily Mail at the time: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

Does Kevin McCloud have children?

Away from his TV and design work, Kevin is a proud dad-of-four! He and his ex-wife Suzanna share Milo and Elsie, while he also has two older children named Hugo and Grace from previous relationships.

Kevin with his son, Hugo

Not much is known about his children as he prefers to keep them away from the spotlight, although his eldest son Hugo has followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in architecture.

What is Kevin McCloud's net worth?

Thanks to his decades of television work, as well as his related property investments, Kevin has amassed quite an incredible fortune. Alongside hosting the popular Channel 4 property programme, Kevin owns his own architectural company, called MCC3 Ltd, which turned over profits of more than £3million in 2019 alone.

Kevin has amassed quite the fortune over his career

It is not known what the company made in 2020 and whether the coronavirus pandemic affected his earnings at all, but Kevin can also command up to £25,000 to speak at corporate or private events. Unsurprisingly, his net worth is quite impressive - he's estimated to be worth between £1million and £3.5million these days, according to Celebs Age Wiki.

What awards has Kevin McCloud won?

Back in 2005, the presenter was awarded an honorary doctorate in design from two universities - Oxford Brookes and Plymouth University. The following years he received an honorary fellowship from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

In 2014, he was awarded an MBE for services to sustainable design and energy-saving property refurbishment.

