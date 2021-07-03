A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas shares rare family photo

Scarlette Douglas has delighted fans of Channel 4 travel show A Place in the Sun fans after sharing a rare photo of herself with her family.

In the photo, Scarlette - who usually prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight - can be seen posing against the famous graffiti wall at London venue Sushi Samba alongside her parents, Joe and Bev, brother Stuart and young nieces.

Sharing the post the day after Father's Day, Scarlette captioned it: "Well yesterday was a huge success! Shame the other bro and his family couldn't be there, but they were in spirit!! Thanks @sushisamba for the lovely service and Happy Father's Day again to all the Dads!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Scarlette reveals downside to working on show

A Place in the Sun viewers loved seeing the glimpse into Scarlette's life away from the show and were quick to comment. One wrote: "What a beautiful family picture." Another said: "Lovely family photo. Glad you all had such a successful Father's Day," and a third added: "Great pic."

Also pictured in the photo is Scarlette's boyfriend, former The Voice contestant Lyndrik Xela. Scarlette has been reportedly dating the Manchester-born musician since the beginning of 2020, although the pair actually met more than a decade ago when they starred alongside each other in the West End show Thriller Live.

Scarlette shared the rare picture of her family to Instagram

Opening up about their relationship in a recent interview, Scarlette revealed that she's found jetting off to far-flung locations for the Channel 4 show trickier now that she has a partner. She told The Express: "I've done this show primarily being single and I've got a partner now.

"We've been together since [the first] lockdown and we've known each other for years and but have now got together," she continued. "But it's a bit tricky going away because I'm leaving him at home and he's doing his thing and I'm away. My hours can be crazy sometimes so I guess that's what's hard."

Scarlette and Lyndrik confirmed their relationship in a candid Valentine's Post earlier this year. Posting in full view of her 20.6k followers, Scarlette gushed: "It's Valentine's Day! Here's to my Quaran-tine @iamlyndrikxela. Those who sing together, live happily ever after.... right babe?!!!!! Love you to the fridge and back."

Lyndrik commented under the post: "Love you more than chocolate fudge cake babe."

