Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud discusses home build that went horribly wrong 

Grand Designs have seen some amazing homes built over the years, but what about the ones that were less successful?

Kevin McCloud has opened up about a disastrous project from participant Edward Short, who hoped to build his dream home in Devon before it fell to ruins. Speaking to Stuff about the project that went horribly wrong, Kevin said: "That was an amazing story – things just spiralled."

Edward and his wife Hazel originally appeared on the architectural show back in 2009 with plans to create a stunning white clifftop lighthouse, but struggled with many building issues and a recession, with the pressure over the building ultimately causing the couple to split.

As Kevin explained: "Many people reacted to it and thought we were spinning a moral tale. But we didn’t set out to push a moral tale. The build was supposed to be a beautiful folly.

"I already happened to know the architect, and it was a great location with a great group of people. It was all fitting into place. But when it did spiral, it went very badly wrong.

The home was abandoned after the project went over budget

Ed is now continuing the build, despite racking up a huge debt. Speaking about the property, he said: "If there is one huge guilt I have over everything, it's the impact on my family. I have to take it on the chin – my... vanity has probably collapsed the marriage. That's the truth."

Work started again on the site in April of 2021, with Ed telling Devon Live: "We have started on remedial works which will continue for a while. Most work I suspect will be next year. Remedial works are repairing any damage caused by the weather. So all wood must be replaced and some windows. Nothing is guaranteed but I hope to finish next year."

