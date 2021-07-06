Susanna Reid confirms return of former Good Morning Britain presenter this week The ITV show often switches up the panel

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid has confirmed that former host on the show, Alastair Campbell, is set to return to the panel this week, replacing TV veteran Richard Madeley in the process.

Susanna confirmed the news on Tuesday towards the end of the show when Richard informed viewers he would not be back on Wednesday morning. Closing the programme, Richard said: "Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow from six – you're doing it with Alastair Campbell aren't you?"

Susanna then responded, "I am indeed", prompting her co-presenter to say: "Good stuff, give him my best."

Despite Richard's well-wishes to Alastair, the former communications chief to Tony Blair made a critical comment about Richard on Twitter on Tuesday morning during a discussion about Boris Johnson's recent announcement regarding the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The former advisor tweeted: "Can someone shout in Richard Madeley's ear 'Stop calling him Boris' @gmb," followed by another post which read: "Watching the debate on @gmb - hard to escape the view the mask debate has been deliberately engineered by the government as the latest in their 'culture war' games. Added to which JOHNSON (not Boris please) has got bored with Covid like he is bored with Brexit."

Alastair is joining Susanna from Wednesday

Alastair's return to the show comes soon after his last stint, during Mental Health Awareness Week, prompted a number of viewers to complain to Ofcom after they accused him of steering the show towards a "Labour party political broadcast".

However, others are looking forward to seeing the host and writer to join Susanna once again. One viewer said on Twitter in response: "#RichardMadeley is annoying on @GMB. Bring back Adil, Alastair and Martin please. Perfect combination."

Another said: "Alastair wasn't as good as Adil but he was pretty good when he was on and did hold the government to account."

