Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

Susanna Reid was reduced to tears as she spoke to the grieving parents of Thames rescuer Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole during Tuesday's Good Morning Britain.

Folajimi, who was known to friends as Jimi, was one of two men who jumped into the River Thames on Saturday night to try and save a woman who had fallen into the water from London Bridge.

Unfortunately, Folajimi died whilst trying to save the woman. Police marine units were called and rescued the woman and the other man.

Speaking about Folajimi's bravery, GMB host Susanna struggled to contain her emotions as she discussed the sad passing with co-host Adil Ray.

"We talked yesterday about this incredible young man and it breaks my heart to talk about it frankly, 20-year-old Jimi," she said. "Jimi, who by all accounts is a total hero, jumped into the water to try and save her and unfortunately Jimi died in that rescue attempt."

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole's parents spoke from their home in London

His friend, who broke down in tears, appeared in the studio and shared an emotional home video of Folajimi. "I can't imagine what they're going through right now," remarked Susanna. "He's just a young man, enjoying his life, wasn't he?

"That was Jimi, that was why you posted that video online. That's how you want us to remember him - he was full of life, he was a hero."

Sharing details about a new campaign which has just been launched, Susanna said: "A campaign was launched yesterday, and quite right too, to get him a Gallantry Award." Looking upset, the mum-of-three continued: "What a total hero, huge courage and we can't thank you enough Jimi and I just think it's an utter tragedy."

