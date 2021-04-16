Piers Morgan comments on huge Good Morning Britain news - fans react The breakfast show has been nominated for a top TV award

Piers Morgan has sent out a message of congratulations to his former Good Morning Britain colleagues following the news that the programme has been nominated for the top TV award.

It was announced today that the weekday morning programme has been shortlisted for Best Lockdown show at this year's Broadcast Awards.

The 56-year-old presenter, who dramatically exited the show last month, took to Twitter to share the news with his 7.9million followers.

WATCH: Susanna Reid reacts to Piers Morgan's GMB exit

"We have some exciting news!" the official Twitter account for the breakfast show shared on Friday morning. "We have been nominated for the Best Lockdown Programme - News, Documentaries and Factual category in this year's @BroadcastAwards!"

Retweeting the announcement, Piers simply wrote: "Congratulations."

Many of his followers then took to the replies to insist that the nomination - and possible win - belong to Piers given that he largely led the show's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic over the last year.

One tweeted: "Well if they do win, I certainly hope they pass the award onto you. It was you, and you only who revved up the politicians and held them to account."

Piers left his role at GMB last month

Another agreed, saying: "It was brilliant coverage but that was mostly down to Piers holding everyone to account," while a third added: "Imagine what they would have been nominated for without Piers on the show in lockdown......nothing. Congrats @PiersMorgan."

Last month, it was announced that Piers had decided to leave the show, which he began co-hosting alongside Susanna Reid in 2015, following his remarks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement released by the broadcaster at the time read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers was criticised for his comments about Meghan's claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview. His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about Meghan, and the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints.

