Richard Madeley responds to permanent Good Morning Britain role rumours Could the former This Morning presenter be Piers' replacement?

Richard Madeley has spoken out following the reports that he's set to take over hosting duties on Good Morning Britain in June, permanently replacing Piers Morgan.

Following Piers' controversial exit from the ITV weekday morning show in March, there have been questions as to who will take over the reins as co-host alongside Susanna Reid.

Speaking to Metro, the 64-year-old TV presenter voiced his interest in taking over the role of co-host full-time, telling the publication: "If the phone went and they said: 'Would you come in and talk?', of course I would talk to them. It would be bonkers not to."

Richard has been a substitute host on Good Morning Britain since 2017 and added that he enjoys "sitting in" for the full-time presenters when they're unable to do the show as he has "all the fun and very little of the responsibility or flak".

When asked if he could handle the abuse that former host Piers received, he said: "I personally couldn't give a [expletive]. Far too many younger presenters have been affected by Twitter and cowed by it.

"I remember when I started sitting in for Piers on Good Morning Britain, I'd have a look at Twitter after I'd done a programme and, yes, you get some nice comments but you also get horrendous abuse and, from time to time, death threats."

Richard has been a substitute host for GMB since 2017

Last month, it was announced that Piers had decided to leave the show following his remarks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement released by the broadcaster at the time read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about Meghan, and the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints.

