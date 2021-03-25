Susanna Reid bids farewell to Piers Morgan following final Good Morning Britain visit The outspoken broadcaster quit GMB over remarks he made regarding Meghan Markle

Susanna Reid has officially said goodbye to her co-host Piers Morgan, who briefly returned to the Good Morning Britain studios on Wednesday to pick up his belongings.

Earlier this month, Piers shocked fans over his decision to quit the ITV breakfast show following his row over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Two weeks later, the 55-year-old was back to clear out his dressing room. He shared a photo of seven large boxes full of his stuff on the floor of the room and a cardboard cut-out of Susanna, which he joked that he would be leaving behind.

"Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home...)" he tweeted. Upon seeing the post, Susanna replied: "End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll."

One fan told Susanna that she "deserved a medal" for putting up with him for six years. Defending Piers, she hit back: "There are many occasions when we haven't agreed. But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn't have worked otherwise."

Piers shared this snap of his GMB room

Piers ended his six-year tenure on GMB with immediate effect. At the time, ITV confirmed in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally complained to the broadcaster about Piers' comments. According to PA, Meghan's concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against the royal family, nor her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Instead, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

