Endeavour fans fear for future of series as star lands lead role on new detective drama

It's been over a year since Endeavour was last on our screens, but not only is the series set to return later this year, but it appears that viewers can soon catch actor Roger Allam in a brand new detective drama too!

In the new series, titled Murder in Provence, which is being adapted from book to screen by Downton Abbey writer Shelagh Stephenson, the DI Fred Thursday actor is set to play a French investigator tasked with solving grizzly murders in the historic town of Aix-en-Provence.

However, while some fans can't wait to catch the new drama, others are fearful of what the new role could mean for the future of Endeavour.

"Roger Allam is to feature in a new series. Does this mean the end for Endeavour?" one fan asked on Facebook. "I suppose this means that the eighth season of Endeavour is truly the last unless it goes on without Thursday," another said in response.

Someone else determined that season eight could indeed be the very last since it would take the episode count up to 33 in total - the same number of episodes both the original Inspector Morse and spin-off series Lewis ended with.

Roger Allam is set to lead new detective series Murder in Provence

"The original John Thaw Morse episodes numbered 33 in total. Lewis was the same. I understand Colin Dexter wished the same for Endeavour," they wrote.

At the moment, there's no news on the future beyond series eight of Endeavour – which centres on the famed detective's early years as a police constable - however, creator Russell Lewis has previously stated that he's keen to wrap the story up before the John Thaw years began.

He told the Mirror: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join. I think we'll bow out long before that."

Shaun Evans, who plays the titular character, similarly spoke of ending the series soon to the Radio Times, saying: "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long. It's difficult because it's like planning your own funeral."

