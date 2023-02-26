15 shows to watch while you wait for the final season of Endeavour Our top recommendations for those who love detective dramas

Endeavour is finally back for its last ever season - and while we can't wait for the final episodes starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, where does it leave us when it is finally over? If you're a fan of murder mysteries with scenic backdrops, puzzling plots, and familiar faces, look no further as we've put together our top recommendations that we think fans of Endeavour will enjoy…

Vera

The brilliant Brenda Blethyn leads the cast of this long-running series about a crotchety Northumberland-based detective who is unconventional in her methods but consistent in her results – she always catches the criminal. Series 12 recently returned, so there's never been a better time to catch up!

Foyle's War

Foyle's War is considered one of those classic crime dramas that everyone should watch, so if you've never given it a watch, now is the time! Set during and after the Second World War, it begins by following DCI Christopher Foyle in his tireless effort to pursue criminals taking advantage of the confusion the war has created. Later seasons see the detective working for MI5 on Cold War espionage.

Father Brown

Harry Potter's very own Mr Weasley - aka Mark Williams - leads the cast of this lighthearted series about a Catholic priest who discovers he has a knack for solving mysteries in his quaint English village. The series began - like Endeavour - as a one-off in 2012 but proved so popular that it will soon return for its ninth series!

Death in Paradise

Soon to conclude its 12th series, Death in Paradise is a must-watch for those who like their murder mysteries served with a side of sun, sea and sand. Over the years, the show has featured a succession of lovable British detectives who find themselves like a fish out of water when they join the police force on the luscious Caribbean island named Saint Marie.

Inspector George Gently

Set in the swinging sixties, Inspector George Gently stars Martin Shaw as a veteran Northumberland detective struggling to come to terms with the changes brought in by the new decade. Joining him as his young sidekick is DS John Bacchus, played by Lee Ingleby with an appropriately Beatles-style mop top.

Midsomer Murders

With 128 episodes and counting, Midsomer Murders is one of the UK's longest-running detective dramas. The series is currently led by Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon, who is the younger cousin of Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, who John Nettles portrayed on the show for more than 14 years.

Agatha Raisin

Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jenson stars as a PR whizz turned amateur sleuth in this quirky and irreverent series based on M. C. Beaton's book series of the same name. While it definitely veers more comical than serious, you'll love Agatha's unorthodox and often amusing crime-solving methods.

Lewis

An obvious choice, but if you've never watched the Inspector Morse spin-off series Lewis, nows your chance! Created by Morse author Colin Dexter, it sees Kevin Whately reprise his role of Robert Lewis, but this time he takes centre stage as lead detective, aided by DS James Hathaway, portrayed by Laurence Fox.

Grantchester

A Cambridgeshire clergyman finds himself investigating a series of mysterious crimes in his small village in this 1950s drama. While the concept sounds very similar to Father Brown, the two shows are definitely both worth checking out. The series originally starred James Norton, but he was replaced in the fourth season by Call the Midwife and Outlander actor Tom Brittney, taking over as Robson Green's Detective Inspector Geordie Keating's new crime-solving partner.

Shetland

Like Vera, Shetland is adapted from a series of novels by best-selling crime writer Ann Cleeves. Set against a stunning backdrop, the series follows Detective Jimmy Perez who returns to the small Scottish island after his wife dies to take up a role at the Shetland police. Five series are available to watch, with another two on the way.

Miss Scarlett and the Duke

Want a cross between a detective drama and period romance? Well, PBS original Miss Scarlett and the Duke is exactly that. It follows a young woman named Eliza Scarlet, who is left almost penniless when her father unexpectedly dies. Although marriage would appear to be the only option for financial security, Eliza instead decides to continue her father's detective agency - and finds an unexpected companion in Scotland Yard Inspector William 'The Duke' Wellington.

Murder on the Home Front

In this British drama, DI Freddy Wilkins has to discover who murdered several young women. With critics calling it "a cross between Foyle's War and Silent Witness, we think this is definitely one that would suit Endeavour fans!

A Touch of Frost

National treasure Sir David Jason fronted this much-loved drama as Detective Inspector Jack Frost from 1992 until 2010. The esteemed actor even revealed he would be up for bringing the show back for a reboot. He told HELLO!: "If the right script came along I think that we could certainly have another crack at it."

Murdoch Mysteries

Looking for a change of scenery from thatched roofs and village fêtes? Why not give Murdoch Mysteries a go. Set in the Canadian city of Toronto in the 1890s, the series follows Detective William Murdoch and his team of officers who investigate the city's gruesome and grizzly murders using the most sophisticated techniques of the time.

Professor T

Former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller leads the cast of this brand new detective drama set at Cambridge University. He plays Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius criminologist with OCD who unwittingly becomes an advisor to the police when he is caught up in a mysterious crime at the university.

