Intruder breaks into Love Island villa during filming

Love Island bosses are investigating a security breach to the villa after an intruder broke in, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday night, YouTube prankster Omer Majid managed to make his way into the dating show's Majorcan filming complex after successfully bypassing security, ITV has confirmed.

Love Island bosses have now ramped up security in response. It is understood that the area of the house he was found in had to be deep cleaned before islanders were allowed to use it again, under the programme's strict Covid guidelines.

WATCH: Love Island 2021: Our verdict on the dramatic recoupling, Jake's game-playing and more

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect. The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

"As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the Villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew," it added.

The vlogger has since revealed to The Daily Star that he planned the break-in days ago. He said: "I literally flew here just to do that from the UK. I found the area vicinity through internet searches. Then I drove around for about five hours the day before scouting the location trying to find an entry." He added that while the villa was "really secure", he found a way through the trees.

The tresspasser broke into the villa in Majorca where the reality show is filmed

"We [himself and his camera man] heard a noise and saw a flashlight. At this moment we got scared and stood still and I could just hear radios as they looked for us. Luckily the security on the other side moved away as they spotted my camera man and told him to get out. I then ran for the villa and called my friend so he could put me back on the live stream."

However, the YouTuber, who currently has 11,800 subscribers on his channel, didn't come into contact with any of the contestants, and it's not known if they were aware he had entered the villa. It is also unknown whether Wednesday's night show will address the incident.

It isn't the first time that the show has come under threat of a security breach. In 2018, former contestant Alex Miller revealed that he heard of at least five attempted break-ins a day from the show's security guards.

