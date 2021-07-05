Love Island 2021: Our verdict on the dramatic recoupling, Jake's game-playing and more HELLO! Insider breaks down week one in the villa...

The first week of Love Island has come and gone in a flash. Over the weekend, the Islanders went through some tense moments from the first recoupling, another bombshell arrival and a very messy challenge.

HELLO! Insider is back for our weekly round-up of all the antics happening on the ITV reality show. This week, we're giving our verdict on the show so far, some surprising choices in the recoupling and a certain Islander's game-playing. Watch the video below...

Friday's episode of the dating programme saw the contestants gather round the fire pit for the first time this season as the girls were tasked with choosing which boys they wanted to couple up with in the recoupling ceremony.

Shortly after, the Islanders were gobsmacked to find out that a brand new bombshell had arrived – Rachel – and it's safe to say she made heads turn with her entrance.

Who will Rachel choose to couple up with?

After Brad and Chuggs were left the last two boys standing, Rachel was tasked with getting to know them both before she must decide which of the two she wants to couple up with – leaving one of them at risk of being dumped.

On Sunday's episode, viewers saw Rachel get to know each boy and she didn't hold back asking tough questions, for example, if they know their way round a kitchen.

Apart from her slight blunder when she thought 'Coq Au Vin' was duck in wine (spoiler alert: it's chicken), Rachel seems to know what she wants from a man. But who out of Brad and Chuggs will face the chop? We can't wait to find out – roll on 9pm!

