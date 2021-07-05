Love Island: why Shannon definitely won’t be returning for Casa Amor 

Although Shannon’s early exit from Love Island sparked reports that the star would be returning to the show as one of the newcomers in Casa Amor, it looks like the reality show star is well and truly out of the series after appearing on Love Island Aftersun on Sunday night.

Chatting on Good Morning Britain, the show’s presenter Laura Whitmore previously explained that the islanders had to self-isolate in Spain for two weeks before they were allowed to bubble together in the villa - and as such, Shannon would be forced to repeat the experience for another shot on the show.

However, Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley previously revealed that she thinks Shannon will be coming back into the show, telling Grazia: “Now I think there's going to be Casa Amor, and I think Shannon will lead the new girls in, and then the video will be sent back to them in the main villa.”

She added: "I've actually seen a tweet, just before the live, that said they had changed the terms and conditions and terms and the producers can basically bring somebody back at any time.”

She also opened up about leaving the villa, explaining: “When I had to leave, I was mortified. All you’ve got to think about is, ‘Oh my God, what have they shown?’ […] It is 24 hours of filming and they decide whatever they put in that 60-minute episode. I’m not going to lie and say I’m absolutely overjoyed with it. I spent two weeks in quarantine for 48 hours on a show.”

