Love Island has been rescheduled due to Euros - details This was probably a good decision from ITV

Although we can’t wait to find out the latest drama from the Love Island villa, it looks like we’re going to have to wait longer than usual on Wednesday! ITV has confirmed that they are pushing the upcoming episode back due to the Euros semi-final match between England and Denmark. After all, how can we focus on love triangles and bombshells when it (might be) coming home?!

Instead of airing at its usual time of 9 pm, the episode will instead begin on ITV2 at 10 pm, meaning fans will be having a late night to watch the latest antics in the villa.

WATCH: Love Island 2021: Our verdict on the dramatic recoupling

Tuesday night’s episode of the hugely popular reality dating show saw two of the girls, Sharon and Faye, get angry at Hugo after he suggested that he is attracted to ‘natural’ girls, rather than girls who have had cosmetic work.

The Euros semi-final kicks off at 8 pm

Viewers were quick to defend Hugo, who apologised to them after realising he had offended them, with one writing: “Sharon and Faye scolded Hugo for having a preference, compared his comment to racism and ranted about how their struggles growing up led them to getting surgery, completely forgetting that he was born with a disability. Come on, read the room.”

Another added: “Me [on my way] to Twitter to make sure everyone is on Hugo's side.” A third added: “Hugo literally apologised so graciously and actually tried to listen to them and not gaslight and invalidate how they feel.”

The villa has welcomed two new girls

The episode also saw Brad share his doubts over his budding relationship with Rachel, just two days after she chose him to couple up with, sending newcomer Chuggs home. Chatting about the moment on social media, one person wrote: “Love Island fans watching Brad change his type each time a new girl walks in,” while another added: “Brad will couple up with his ‘type’ win and choose to steal the money at the end.”

